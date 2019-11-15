Over 140 people among them miners and grade 9 and 12 pupils in Chingola have been hospitalized after inhaling Sulphur Dioxide discharged from the Sulphur Burner component of the Acid Plant at Konkola Copper Mines.

This follows an accident that resulted in the abnormal discharge of Sulphur dioxide at the Konkola Copper Mine’s Acid Plant in Chingola.

This is according to preliminary information availed to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency by KCM.

ZEMA Corporate Affairs Manager Irene Chipili said as an immediate action, the Acid Plant has been shutdown to facilitate investigations into the circumstances regarding the discharge.

Mrs Chipili said further regulatory action will be undertaken in line with provisions of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011.

And reports from Chingola indicate that some pupils have been discharged after being treated at the Hospital.

And parents of the affected grade 9 pupils have requested that examinations for their affected children be rescheduled.

