Vice President Inonge Wina says some political elements are influencing some Chiefs in Western Province to revolt against the Litunga and the government.

Responding to Mitete UPND Member of Parliament Misheck Mutelo, who questioned whether government recognised Chiefs Chiengele, Mwene Mutondo and Kahare who recently visited state house, Mrs Wina said the Chiefs came to state House to seek protection from threats on their lives due to succession disputes.

Mrs Wina said the Litunga has powers to preside over the installation and not to choose traditional leaders and President Lungu did not promise to install them as chiefs.

She said such questions are based on machinations to create divisions between the government and the Barotse Royal Establishment.

Mrs Wina said some of the observations by the UPND are not well intended as President Edgar Lungu has no power to install Chiefs.

She reiterated that the three chiefs were at State House to seek protection and was not asking to be recognised by the President.

Mrs Wina said government will continue playing its role of protecting Zambians regardless of their affiliation in society.

She said the disputes over succession is not government’s business and will leave it to the families of the affected people to choose while the Litunga will endorse the appointed people.

