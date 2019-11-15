The Government of Zambia has announced its commitment to promote people-centered development in all sectors by integrating population dynamics into development planning at the national and sub-national levels as enshrined in Vision 2030.

Delivering Zambia’s commitments at the Nairobi Summit on International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25), on behalf of His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, the Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme assured the international community of Zambia’s unwavering commitment to implement matters that promote sustainable development including population.

He said the Zambian Government would enhance rural industrialisation and development.

“We thus commit to invest in primary health care, particularly health promotion, and robust and sustainable healthcare financing mechanisms. We also commit to position family planning not just a health issue but as a key development agenda for Zambia to harness the demographic dividend,” Hon. Chiteme said. “Zambia commit to eliminate all forms of discrimination and strengthen humanitarian preparedness and response. We further commit to strengthen equitable access to resources to reach the most vulnerable populations.”

Hon, Chiteme, who is leading the Zambian delegation, announced that Zambia was committed to end all forms of discrimination against women and girls by domesticating international and regional instruments such as the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women and Girls and the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.

He announced that the Zambian Government was strongly committed to end child marriage by taking all necessary measures to accelerate implementation of the national strategy and other policy and legislative frameworks to end child marriage by 2030.

“We commit to eradicate harmful traditional practices, such as sexual cleansing and some negative aspects of rites of passage that violate the rights of women, girls and children,” Hon. Chiteme said. “We also commit to promoting meaningful participation of adolescents and young people in national development by including them in development planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation. we commit to promote generation and use of data to achieve sustainable development and make climate change a core part of economic development.”

The Minister conveyed Zambia’s gratitude to Governments of the Republic of Kenya, Denmark and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for co-convening the Nairobi summit on ICPD25 to mobilize the political will and financial commitments needed to finally and fully implement the ICPD Programme of Action.

The Nairobi Summit marks 25 years since I79 countries including Zambia adopted the landmark 1994 ICPD Programme of Action in Cairo, Egypt. The Cairo Summit recognized the relationships between population, development and individual well-being, stressing the need for universal access to sexual reproductive health as a key target of the sustainable development goals. The 2019 Nairobi Summit will map out a new 10-year vision, with fresh commitments on sustainable development.

