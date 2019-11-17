A bruised Chipolopolo arrived back in two groups over the last 24 hours due to flight congestion ahead of Tuesday’s must-win 2021 AFCON match-day-two Group H qualifier at home against Zimbabwe.

The first group landed in Lusaka on Saturday evening just 48 hours after they were crushed 5-0 by defending AFCON champions Algeria on November 14 in their opening Group H match away in Blida.

“We are back although coming back in batches and we are hoping to have all the players in by Sunday afternoon so that we can have full training together on Monday,” Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi said.

“We have to redeem and revive our qualification dream by beating Zimbabwe come Tuesday.”

Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu, who received late summons for the Zimbabwe clash on Saturday, after the Zambia U23 teams exit from the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt, are also in camp.

Zambia are slumped at the bottom of Group H with zero points, Zimbabwe are second tied on 1 point with Botswana following the two sides 0-0 draw in Harare on Friday.

Algeria, who visits Botswana on Monday, leads Group H on 3 points.

