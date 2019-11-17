President Edgar Lungu has urged Christians to continue worshiping and trusting God in everything.

President Lungu says when the nation continues to pray and to trust God fully, all the challenges that are being faced will pass.

The President says he is aware that others worship God on Saturday but what is important is that Christians must continue to pray at all times as God is important in everyone’s life.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in Katete this morning when he attended a Church service at Reformed Church in Zambia, Katete Boma Congregation.

And President Lungu who read Scripture from Psalm 117, stated that he will continue to worship God as he knew Him even before he became President.

He noted that there are Zambians who are unwise and think there is no God but advised that such people should be ignored and left alone.

Meanwhile, Reformed Church in Zambia, Katete Boma Congregation Reverend in Charge, Lupiya Phiri, has called on all christians and the public at large to be part of addressing challenges faced in the society.

Rev Phiri said it is not enough only to identify a problem or challenge and start apportioning blame on other people.

He said people must learn to make themselves valuable in society and the nation at large by taking part in addressing identified problems.

The Reverend also advised the nation against blaming the Head of State and government for the challenges the country is experiencing.

Rev Phiri said President Lungu is the leader of the nation but that God is the one in charge of nature.

The theme for the Church Service was “Being a Solution as you Provide Service”.

