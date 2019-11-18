A consortium of Civil Society Organisations is concerned that the Patriotic Front has not taken any action against its members in Northern Province for issuing tribal sentiments on Lutanda radio.
The CSOs are concerned with the growing tendency by political parties of mobilizing support from citizens on the basis of tribe and ethnicity which does not only go against Zambia’s social, cultural and ethnic heritage but is also against constitutional values.
In a statement issued on behalf of the CSO’s by Nicholas Phiri, the Executive Director of Zitukule Consortium, the CSO’s are that this tendency is against the principles that seek to promote and uphold national unity in diversity.
The CSO’s are concerned that political mobilization based on tribal lines has potential to ignite civil strife and tribal wars between and among Zambians given the multiplicity and diversity of our ethnic heritage.
“We are particularly dismayed and disturbed by the latest tribal sentiments uttered by officials from the ruling Patriotic Front on radio Lutanda in Northern Province”, read the statement in part.
They said it is even more disturbing that these officials have not been censured or disciplined by the PF party hierarchy as a way of curbing the spread of hate speech and tribal sentiments.
The CSO’s said it is clear that politicians deliberately choose to ignore constitutional provisions and opt to use tribal remarks in political mobilization knowing too well that no punitive measures would be taken against them for engaging in tribal schemes to win votes.
They have urged the Zambia Police Service to apply the law firmly on any political leader promoting hate speech based on tribal and ethnic diversity.
“The people of Southern Province together with other tribes in Zambia have always coexisted, intermarried and conducted politics and business together long before even the PF came on the scene without acrimony based on ethnicity. For this reason, we wish to implore citizens not to buy into tribal politics as that does not and will never improve the well-being of millions living in poverty”, they added.
The CSOs have also reminded Zambians to do everything within their power to preserve the unity in diversity while defending the constitution as provided in Article 2 of the 2016 amended constitution.
The Consortium comprise among others, Zitukule Consortium, Action Aid Zambia, Alliance for Community Action, Care for Nature Zambia, Chapter One Foundation and Center for Trade Policy and Development.
Zambian school curriculum up to Grade 9 needs re-examination so that it begins to teach the difference between citizenship and membership of a tribe and the obligationsthat go with the formerand the latter. In officials in the Ministry of Education should see this as a priority on their to-do list. If only I could be involved.
It incumbant upon each one of us to fight tribalism. We must all, regardless of our political affilliation, condemn tribalism. Our leaders have the greater responsibility in their words and actions, as well as taking action against the perpetrators of such vile behavior.
We do not want to end up with a genocide because of careless utterances. Lets learn from Rwanda, Burundi, and Congo how ethnic violence can so easily lead to unrest and violence
to be honest, i feel both leaders of PF and UPND are the ones perpetuating this tribal talks. I feel the president , being the supreme man of the land should urgently put a stop to it.
Zikomo
Let’s wait and see wht happens next. But the Zambian media, especially the weekly print press , are a let down. Where are the long features onbthis issue? Nothing so far.
Just look at the regional appointments in government. That’ll be a very good election campaign tool in those marginalised areas.
At least those were just tribal sentiments. In 2016 when Hakainde lost for a record 5 times his al shabaab in namwala went on rampage, brutalised and displaced over 100 families perceived to be Northerners and Easterners. Did their tribal warlord say a single word? I am not justifying what those PF lunatics did on that radio programme. Both PF and UPND leaderships are useless.