President Edgar Lungu says his working visit to Eastern Province has been successful.

President Lungu says the visit has given him an opportunity to get firsthand information on the developmental projects that are being implemented within the districts he visited.

He has indicated that the information he has gathered and what he has seen concerning the projects will help him know what measures to undertake to expedite the projects especially those that have stalled.

The President has noted that executive reports he receives are usually summarized adding that he is happy that he took some time to visit and get first hand information on things that he was not even aware of.

Speaking to journalists before departure for Lusaka in Katete, President Lungu re-emphasized the need for party and government officials in the province to take up the responsibility to explain the various developmental projects that are taking place to made them appreciate what government is doing.

President Lungu has returned to lusaka from Chipata Eastern province were he had gone on a four day working visit.

The President plane touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport ZAF base at about 16:15hrs.

President Lungu was met on arrival by Vice president Ingonge Wina, service chiefs and other top government and party officials.

While in Eastern province president Lungu toured various developmental projects and meet various traditional leaders

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]