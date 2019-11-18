Mufulira Leopards scooped the inaugural Zambia Chamber of Mines 15s rugby tournament after beating MCTC 17-0 in the final played at Mufulira’s Leopards Cage on Saturday evening.

The competition featured eight teams sponsored by mining firms among them Diggers, Konkola, Nchanga and Kansanshi.

The Leopards reached the final after eliminating Diggers in the semi-final via a 19-0 win while MCTC ejected Konkola with a 5-3 victory at the same stage.

“We came together as a team and told ourselves that that we need to win this tournament and put our name on the trophy, it is the first of its kind,” Leopards star player Fine Chinkumbe said.

Diggers settled for bronze after edging Konkola 7-0 in the third and fourth playoff.

Mufulira Leopardess won the women’s category as they thumped the Nchanga/Konkola Select 46-0.

“We thought that we could sought of bring back what used to happen ZCCM days when we would have one conglomerate supporting various sports across the sector and having inter mine sports competition,” Chamber president Goodwell Mateyo said.

“Obviously, rugby was the easiest to organise and we thank the Zambia Rugby Union. They were eager and willing to organise the tournament when we called on them,” Mateyo said.

