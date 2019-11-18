Ruling Patriotic Front Member of Parliament for Kabushi Bowman Lusambo has charged that things are not well for the party on the Copperbelt province.

Mr Lusambo has since pleaded with party Secretary General Davies Mwila to step in and provide answers to the dwindling fortunes of the party in the province.

Mr Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister was speaking on Friday evening in Kitwe during the party’s Mpongwe District Executive Committee fundraising dinner at Moba Hotel.

“Ine, I was wearing overalls but because of EL’s love, he has upgraded me and I am now wearing these jackets you are seeing. Ba S.G, let’s not just make pledges, we need to know how the party is sitting on the Copperbelt, if we just make pledges, then there is nothing we are doing,” Mr Lusambo warned.

“We need to know how the party is sitting even as we make pledges in order to know that the party is going well. As Kabushi MP, I can tell you that things are not Ok on the Copperbelt. You need to look at this issue as the CEO of the party and then find the answers and provide the answers if we are to move forward.”

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said ruling party is focusing its energies on growing membership through mobilisation activities and not holding of the convention because there is already a preferred candidate.

Mr Mwila also stated that Party has indicated that only the Central Committee has the power to decide whether or not to have a convention.

He said all those questioning whether the party will go to the convention or not must wait for the central committee to decide on the matter.

He has further stated that he is aware of some people with ill intentions who have been making advances to put the name of the party into disrepute by making calls for a convention.

“Our focus as a party is to ensure that we maintain the momentum ahead of 2021 general elections, we will not be diverted but also the good part is we keep delivering to the people, we have done roads all these projects will speak for us,” Mr. Mwila said.

He said the ruling party is focusing its energies on growing membership through mobilisation activities and not holding of the convention because there is already a preferred candidate.

The party’s Secretary General later announced that a total of over K300, 000 had been raised during the fundraising dinner to go towards various party activities in Mpongwe District.

