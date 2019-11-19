Former Zambia striker Mwape Miti says qualifying to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations remains in Zambian’s hands.

Zambia face Zimbabwe in their second Group H match on Tuesday evening in Lusaka 88after starting the qualifying campaign with a 5-0 loss to Algeria last week.

African champions Algeria are leading the group with six points after Monday night’s 1-0 over Botswana in Gaborone.

“Destine is still in our hands. We can revive our chances by beating Zimbabwe today,” Miti said in Kitwe.

“The game against Zimbabwe is a must win. We can also beat Botswana home and away,” said the ex-Power Dynamos and Mulungushi Chiefs player.

Top two teams in the group will qualify for the AFCON.

“Remember Algeria are coming to Zambia, we can beat them or force a draw and we can qualify,” he said.

The 1996 and 2000 AFCON star is also backing underfire Zambia caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi.

Miti added:”I have confidence in coach Agrrey Chiyangi I just don’t know what happened against Algeria. We tried in the first half only to collapse in the second half.”

