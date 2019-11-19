Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says power imports from ESCOM of South Africa will start before the end of the week.

Mr. Nkhuwa says the 3- hundred Mega Watts is anticipated to reduce about two hours of load shedding.

The Minister has also dispelled social media reports that ZESCO Management was planning to shut down the turbines to stop power generating.

Mr. Nkhuwa says if there was any need to do so the public would have been informed.

And Mr. Nkhuwa clarified that the cost of the imported power will not be passed to consumers.

He however explained that government is working towards moving to cost reflective tariffs.

Mr. Nkhuwa also says ten million dollars has been paid to Maamba collieries to clear the twenty million kwacha owed.

He explained that the generation did not stop because of the money that ZESCO is owing but because of a fault at the plant.

Mr. Nkhuwa was speaking in an interview shortly after he toured TAZAMA Lusaka Fuel Depot to check on operations after the protest by truck drivers last week.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Fuel Depot Acting Depot Superintendent Moses Chipulu said operations are back and trucks are loading normally.

[Read 459 times, 459 reads today]