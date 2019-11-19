Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says power imports from ESCOM of South Africa will start before the end of the week.
Mr. Nkhuwa says the 3- hundred Mega Watts is anticipated to reduce about two hours of load shedding.
The Minister has also dispelled social media reports that ZESCO Management was planning to shut down the turbines to stop power generating.
Mr. Nkhuwa says if there was any need to do so the public would have been informed.
And Mr. Nkhuwa clarified that the cost of the imported power will not be passed to consumers.
He however explained that government is working towards moving to cost reflective tariffs.
Mr. Nkhuwa also says ten million dollars has been paid to Maamba collieries to clear the twenty million kwacha owed.
He explained that the generation did not stop because of the money that ZESCO is owing but because of a fault at the plant.
Mr. Nkhuwa was speaking in an interview shortly after he toured TAZAMA Lusaka Fuel Depot to check on operations after the protest by truck drivers last week.
Meanwhile, Lusaka Fuel Depot Acting Depot Superintendent Moses Chipulu said operations are back and trucks are loading normally.
Can we listen to this man before another comes to say something else.
Listen to this: “He explained that the generation did not stop because of the money that ZESCO is owing but because of a fault at the plant.” When are we going to take leave of such stories? Faults can be worked on if company is paid in time and plan for themselves.
Reduce 2 hours of load shedding………..and you’re so proud of yourselves for that achievement wow, is this a milestone or a stepping stone. Your wish our wish should be no load shedding at all and have policies or measures in place that will give us a lasting if not permanent solution. We are like seating ducks, we don’t know whether we coming or going. “Give us a good bone to chew with”
So you paid $27 million for a 2 hours reduction of loadshedding? We used to get the same 300MW from maamba collieries which you’re importing from Eskom. How much was our monthly bill? Knowing pf robbers this is another inflated procurement.
When load-shedding started in May, it lasted for 4 hours and we are told that the power deficit was 400 Megawatts. The current deficit stands at 842 megawatts and power goes off for up to 16 hours. If the country will import 300 megawatts the deficit reduces to 542 and if Maamba is supposed to be back online, the deficit further reduces by 150 to 392 megawatts. Why then should load-shedding still last for upto 13 hours. At a deficit of 400 Megawatts back in May, power was shut off for 4 hours. With the importation of power and Maamba fully operational the deficit will be cut to 392, while should power be shut off for 12 hours. What has changed in 6 months. The Minister and Zesco owe the people a detailed explanation.
Zambia should have midterm elections after 3years to assess the performance of the incumbent and to stop grand scale theft. Yes let’s spend the money to protect against wastage and economic looting. How much more suffering can a government subject it’s people? All the milestones achieved by this country will count to nothing without power. Where are the so-called engineers?PF you inherited an economy in surplus and your track record so far is one of destruction, you will not be forgiven by the Zambian people for this.
If loadshedding hours could be reduced by half with these huge funds it could have made a lot of sense.It is even better to invest that $27m in a solar plant. And knowing this government someone must be fattening their pockets over this power importation .Fellow Zambians how could we do this to ourselves by voting for this party?