Zanaco and Green Buffaloes on Wednesday renew their old rivalry in the Lusaka derby as they clash in the round 13 match of the FAZ Super Division at Sunset Stadium.

This match has been brought forward owing to Zanaco’s CAF Confederation Cup commitment.

Buffaloes visit Zanaco armed with three straight wins that have pushed them into fifth place with 15 points from nine matches played.

The Soldiers, who beat Buildcon 2-1 in their last match, have a chance to go fourth with victory against the Bankers.

Meanwhile, Zanaco’s last match came in the CAF Confederation Cup against Cano Sport Academy of Equatorial Guinea whom they eliminated to advance to the group stage.

With four un-played matches, Zanaco are 12th on the table with 10 points.

