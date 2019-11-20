Chilubi Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Rosario Fundanga has died.

Mrs Fundanga died today and becomes the second female Member of Parliament to die this year after Patricia Mwashingwere of the UPND in Katuba Constituency.

Speaker of the national Assembly Patrick Matibini announced the death of Mrs Fundanga in Parliament this afternoon.

Mrs Fundanga, a development Expert was elected Member of Parliament on the Patriotic Front Ticket in the 2016 General elections.

Dr Matibini said other details concerning her death will be communicated in due course and Vice President Inonge Wina will move a motion to place on record the house’s condolences on the death of the MP.

And PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza posted on facebook that Mrs Fundanga collapsed at home this morning.

[Read 255 times, 255 reads today]