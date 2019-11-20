Dear Editor,
Chingola residents have been notified that property rates are going to go up by over 100% effective 1st January, 2020. This is from our council that for years has not carried out any essential basic services like refuse disposal or providing clean water.How does the council justify these hikes when they don’t do anything for the town? All they do is collected rates. Many people are unemployed and even those employed are complaining that they can not afford these prices.
The council has said any objection should be accompanied by the latest surveyors evaluation of the property before 5th December. Mwe Bantu you need thousands of kwacha to engage a surveyor and nobody can afford that. This is very unfair. We appeal to the authorities to be considerate of the peoples plight.
By Chingola resident
Meanwhile electricity is also going to go up by 200%. Where does PF expect people to get money from? They are busy stealing and borrowing heavily and the citizens have to bear the burden!! Abash PF..we’ve had enough. Our football results reflect the state of our nations too. It’s time PF is shown a red card.They have failed to lead Zambia.
John , you started very well and then just messed up on the football results…awe lets be fair here,in as much as PF has failed this country lets not involve them on the failure by the so called pathetic zambia national team to qualify ku africon. Those boys are a useless bunch!
Cry my beloved City Chingola. Anyway PF are fond of hiking everything, just look at the cost of living for an ordinary Zambia. It has quadrupled and people are suffering. That PF-run council is full of nonsense.
Bring down these old buildings and erect modern eco-friendly glass structures, Chingola city father’s take a walk and see what is happening in ngombe compound, Lusaka or we wait until your generation phases out.Seems you have eyes but can not see.
We are in a Tax regime