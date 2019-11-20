Dear Editor,

Chingola residents have been notified that property rates are going to go up by over 100% effective 1st January, 2020. This is from our council that for years has not carried out any essential basic services like refuse disposal or providing clean water.How does the council justify these hikes when they don’t do anything for the town? All they do is collected rates. Many people are unemployed and even those employed are complaining that they can not afford these prices.

The council has said any objection should be accompanied by the latest surveyors evaluation of the property before 5th December. Mwe Bantu you need thousands of kwacha to engage a surveyor and nobody can afford that. This is very unfair. We appeal to the authorities to be considerate of the peoples plight.

By Chingola resident

