Government has condemned remarks by German Ambassador to Zambia, Ackim Burkart in which the diplomat questioned and commented on some internal affairs and issues bordering on Governance.

Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says the statement by the German Envoy is meant to incite Zambians to rise against Government.

Mr. Kasolo told Journalists that the statement is also a violation of diplomatic etiquette which requires that diplomats respect the sovereignty of the countries in which they serve.

The Permanent Secretary said Mr. Burkart should have used the right channel to engage Government if he had any issues of concern as opposed to a statement to the media.

Mr. Kasolosaid Government will now engage the German Diplomat over the matter and appropriate action will be taken after the meeting.

He said Government is sometimes taken aback at the tendency by some diplomats of painting Zambia’s issues darker, than their own issues back home.

Mr. Burkart is quoted in some sections of the media suggesting that there could be an uproar in Germany if the Head of State there questioned the judgement of the constitutional Court as was the case in Zambia.

The German diplomat had also commented on private housing projects in the Forest 27 land matters.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kasolo has called on Politicians to desist from politicizing the operations of the Independent Broadcasting Authority – IBA.

He is saddened that Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo attacked IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma over the suspension of the broadcasting Licence of Lutanda radio in Kasama recently.

Mr. Kasolo said the IBA took the right stance to suspend the Licence for going against the IBA Act.

He explained that Lutanda Radio was given a one-month suspension because it was a first offender and that the radio station management can appeal to the Ministry of Information if they are not happy.

Mr. Kasolo said it is sad that Mr. Nkombo went on to attack the IBA Director General without fully understanding the IBA Act.

