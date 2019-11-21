Some soccer fans in Kitwe are calling for the overhauling of the entire Chipolopolo squad.

Fans interviewed in the town centre say changes must be made to both the playing squad and the Aggrey Chiyangi led coaching bench.

Zambia are bottom of Group H of the 2021 Africa Cup qualifying campaign after losing the first two matches to Algeria and Zimbabwe.

‘Substitutions made by the coach were not good. How can they substitute Evans Kangwa who was playing well? I am blaming the coach for the loss,’ a fan said.

‘We just need to overhaul the team. Zambia has fine players, we can still make strong team again,’ another fan added.

Chipolopolo are on zero points, behind Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa who have 1, 4 and 6 points respectively.

‘Chances of qualifying are slim as we are just remaining with two games, two home and two away,’ Proper Mumba said.

Zambia resumes its Group H campaign next August away to Botswana.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]