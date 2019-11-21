The Lusaka Roads Decongestion Project by AFCON is welcome by all meaning members of the public, however at what cost is it to the Environment and people in general?

This company has set up a plant in Lusaka Makeni Farming area amidst farmers and human habitat. This is not right as this plant should have been in the industrial area and not in a farming area. This Plant is located at the Kamanga’s farm just after grey Zulu area. They buy quarry from united quarries company for their raw materials and store heaps and mountains of it at the same plant. The Quarry dust blows westwards to the farms and communities which are in the same area.

Secondly the equipment/Crushers on site also emit a discharge which is not known and has also affected the environment in one way or the other. The people living in this area are having health challenges in terms of breathing due to the polluted air that they breathe day in and day out. They don’t even open windows for fresh air, the plants are not spared as can be seen form the attached pictures, crops have gone to waste due to this and thousands of Kwachas have been lost. Even poultry has not been spared.

The Company AFCON has been engaged several times to find out what they are doing about this but despite several meetings nothing has come forth, yet day in and day out they continue to pollute the environment and endanger the people’s lives. Even employees at the farm do not have dust masks as they work at the plant. ZEMA was written to and they came to inspect but no report has been availed ever since.

Questions arise, was an environmental assessment done, if so where is it? Secondly how was approval made for such a plant to be located amidst farms and human habitat . All this can be verified. Is the cost of Lusaka decongestion project at the expense human health and crops as well as the environment at large? This appeal is to have relevant authorities address this matter before lives are lost and more damage is made to our environment.

