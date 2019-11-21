President Edgar Lungu says he is committed to ensuring that all the 10 provinces in Zambia receive meaningful development.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State said this in Kalomo today, when he paid a courtesy call on Chiefs Chikanta, Sipatunyana, Mweemba, Nyawa, Simwatachela, Mukobela, Sekute and Siachitema.

President Lungu was in the area to commission the 247kilometres Kalomo-Dundumwezi-Ngoma-Itezhi tezhi Road.

The president has told the chiefs that government is keen to building a prosperous country as enshrined in the vision 2030 and the Seventh National Development Plan(7NDP).

He said he is aware that Southern Province has not been spared by the adverse effects of climate change.

President Lungu said the road brings numerous benefits for the communities living within the Kafue River basin.

He said for the farmers, the road has eased access to inputs, and markets for their crops and livestock.

Meanwhile, Chief Sipatunyana, who spoke on behalf of other chiefs, asked the president to speed up the construction of the mothers’ shelters at the various health centres in the district.

Chief Sipatunyana further requested President Lungu to assist the health centres with the provision of gensets in order to ease health operations.

In response, Minister of National Development Planning, Alexander Chiteme, informed the chiefs that government had already procured gensets, which will soon be installed.

Mr Chiteme also assured the chiefs that construction of mothers’ shelters is in the pipeline and that funds are available.

President Lungu was in Southern province to check on developmental projects.

