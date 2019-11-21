Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) President Andrew Ntewewe has confirmed that United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who were in the company of UPND Senior leader Sylvia Masebo have attacked former National Dialogue Forum Spokesperson, Isaac Mwanza, at the portico of the Supreme Court Building Wednesday November 20, 2019 around 17:45 hours.

“The incident happened immediately after the Constitutional Court adjourned the hearing of the petition by Chapter One Foundation and Law Association of Zambia challenging the enactment of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019,” said Mr Ntewewe.

The cadres attacked Mr. Mwanza shortly after the country’s Attorney General had finished conferring with him at the staircase of the Supreme Court Building. He was rescued by the Judiciary Security staff who whisked him away using the other alternative gate as the UPND cadres had remained vigil at the usual exit gate. Mr. Mwanza is being medically attended and not in any grave danger.

He said Mr. Mwanza made no acts of provocation to those UPND thugs. If it is crime to confer with the Attorney General, then we don’t know where the UPND wants to take this country to.

This is the second time Mr. Mwanza is being attacked by UPND cadres. A similar incident happened last year after a program on Radio Phoenix.

Mr. Ntewewe called on the UPND leadership to take responsibility for the violence being occasioned to those citizens who disagree with them.

“The UPND must clearly understand that when endangered citizens decide to protect themselves against thuggerism from UPND members, the result can become extremely fatal,” he warned

