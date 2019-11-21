Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has disclosed that state owned power utility ZESCO recorded K2.8 billion losses in the 2018 financial year.
In 2016, ZESCO posted a K137 million loss while in 2017, the losses jumped to K270 million.
Mr Nkhuwa said consequently, ZESCO has recorded an unsatisfactory rate of return on assets and has faced challenges to settle debts, owing to its weakened financial position.
The Energy Minister revealed this on Wednesday during a High Level Policy Dialogue Forum with Cooperating Partners in Lusaka.
Mr Nkhuwa observed that the high cost of power purchases from independent power producers and the cost of emergency power imports for 2015 – 2016 has been the major contributor to ZESCO’s liquidity challenges.
“This has also affected our ability to attract the significant amount of funding required for the sector’s diversification and successful completion of the significant number of electricity power projects already in pipeline,” Mr Nkhuwa said.
He said government is committed to creating a platform that will remove barriers and promote effectiveness in processes relating to investment in the sector in order to spur private sector participation in power generation.
“Undeniably, a number of private sector players have expressed interest to invest in electricity projects. However, given the market structure, these developers are looking to ZESCO Limited to underpin their development as the sole off-taker,” he said.
“Regrettably, the tariffs arising from the new power generation projects are significantly above ZESCO’s average selling price, resulting in losses on the utility’s part in the order of millions of United States Dollars per year, despite the fact that domestic tariffs were increased by 75% (from an average of USc 3.3/kWh to USc 6.18/kWh in 2017) and Mining tariffs increased to an average of USc9.3/kWh.”
Mr Nkhuwa said the increment factor is such that the overall increment in revenue collections was greatly affected by the depreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against the US Dollar.
“An increment in tariff from 3.3c/kWh to 6.18c/kWh meant that the revenue collections increased by a factor of 1.9. However, with the Kwacha depreciating against the dollar from trading at 9.68 in 2017 to 11.88c/kWh. The increase reduced to a factor of 1.5c/kWh in 2018 and then 1.3 in 2019 when the Kwacha further depreciated to 13.91.”
He charged that the reality is that ZESCO’s current average tariffs are still far-fetched below the cost of production from new Independent Power Producers (IPP) whose average tariffs are approximately US 11 cents per kilowatt hour.
Nkhuwa hasn’t been fired yet? ZESCO board hasn’t been dissolved yet? Energy PS hasn’t been fired yet? Why do these people still have their jobs after running ZESCO to the ground. Is this the same team we are expecting to lead us out of this mess? Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Fun fact: Climate change is global not just in Zambia – so how come others do not have our problems?
How much of Zesco’s income went to financing PF’s By-election campaigns?
OK…………. so loses are the causes of load shedding not low water level at kariba dam!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“….He charged that the reality is that ZESCO’s current average tariffs are still far-fetched below the cost of production from new Independent Power Producers (IPP) …..”
This is lies……we are only having IPPs now. From 2011 to 2017 there were hardly any IPPs and rain was free to fill up kariba. Unless PF were charging ZESCO for rains…..
And $800 million was paid to ghost workers in the copperbelt….welcome to a sh*thole
We’re tired of zesco ever transferring its production problems to us customers due to their poor planning and over employment.
It’s fine. Say all you want. We shall know the truth soon enough. You had better be telling the truth.
How can it make money when cadres are stealing from it.
If it is loss making, sale it
There are just too many mixed stories from the mouth of this incompetent minister. When lies are too many, u will one day become dumb, just wait.
Just sale this company to the chinese or europeans..we have failed to run it due to interference from successive governments. So just get rid of this cursed organisation and let the roosters come home to roost
ZESCO has PF cadres on its payroll.
ZESCO directly funds the PF party.
How can such a business entity be profit making?
The viability of ZESCO and the Zambian energy sector is tied to the PF’s stay in power.
As long as the PF stay in power, ZESCO will continue to be loss making , electricity tariffs will be high and the energy sector will continue to decline.
The solution to this problem is there in 2021.