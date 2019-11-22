Power utility company Zesco says it has continued to exempt critical and sensitive installations around the country from load shedding in order to ensure that the operations of such institutions are not disrupted.

Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says the establishments in question include hospitals, airports and other amenities of a sensitive nature that require constant power supply to deliver strategic and life-saving services to the public.

Mrs Zulu said Zesco has received complaints from some customers around the country asserting that the company was not fair in the manner in which the load shedding programme was being expedited.

She said the customers are complaining that there are areas that do not experience load shedding at all.

Mrs Zulu has clarified that most exempt institutions do not enjoy single dedicated lines to their premises but instead there are other customers that feed on such lines.

She explained that in such a case, it becomes obvious that such customers will also have access to that power.

Mrs Zulu has since urged customers that are on exempted lines for one reason or the other to be prudent in the manner in which they use power and ensure that they use energy efficient solutions such as gas for cooking and energy saving bulbs for lighting.

“Our customers should know that ZESCO is not in any way being selective in the manner it is implementing the load shedding exercise. The emphasis is that only critical instiallations such as hospitals and other sensitive areas will be exempted from load shedding until such a time that our generation capacity improves”, she said.

