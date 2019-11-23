Nkana have thumped Lumwana Radiants 2-0 in Solwezi to record their fourth straight win in the FAZ Super Division.

Striker Idris Mbombo propelled Nkana to victory when registering a brace at Independence Stadium in the lunch-time match.

Mbombo gave Nkana a 10th minute lead before completing his brace with a 55th minute strike.

These were Mbombo’s 7th and 8th league goals this season.

Kalampa had beaten Nakambala Leopards, Red Arrows and Lusaka Dynamos prior to the match against Lumwana.

Nkana’s sixth win of the season has seen them rise to 20 points from 10 matches played as they remain in the top four.

The Kitwe side also ended Coach Patrick Phiri’s two-match winning run in charge of Lumwana.

