The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) has followed with keen interest the events unfolding in relation to the intended Kangaluwi Copper Mining Project in the Lower Zambezi National Park.
The Kangaluwi Project is an initiative of Mwembeshi Resources Limited, which was granted a large-scale mining license for a period of 25 years in March of 2011.
The site of the intended mining activities is the Kangaluwi area situated in the Lower Zambezi National Park, which covers about 977 km (roughly 25 percent of the national park).
However, the open-pit mining activities will likely occupy a larger area to accommodate employees, storage equipment and piling of tailings or the earth in order to reach copper ore.
Environmental and mining experts predict that full-scale mining activities could cover up to 50 percent of the Lower Zambezi National Park, which is an ecologically sensitive area. As an extractive industry, mining activities will inevitably cause severe damage to the environment and disrupt the ecosystem of the Lower Zambezi National Park.
Lower Zambezi National Park is a priority tourist destination with its abundance of wildlife species and vegetation as well as conservation value being that it is considered to be the western arm of the East African Rift Valley.
Tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the Zambian economy and vital to the government’s economic diversification policy.
CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo is concerned about the intended mining activities and urged the government to cancel or revoke all pending and existing licenses in the Lower Zambezi National Park.
Mr. Mwaipopo says CTPD is encouraged by the statement that was issued by the Minister of Tourism and Arts, Ronald Chitotela to the effect that the mining operations by Mwembeshi Resources were still subject to an environmental impact assessment report and that no mining activities were currently permitted.
“CTPD has however taken note of the sentiments expressed by Senior Chief Mburuma of the Nsenga-Luzi people. Chief Mburuma urged the government to allow the mining activities in order to create jobs and secure livelihoods for his people. As an organization focused on the development of pro-poor trade and development policies, CTPD is concerned primarily with the well-being of the communities and the impact that various policies and government decisions have on the day to day lives of Zambians, “Mr. Mwaipopo said.
He stressed that the concerns raised by the traditional authorities are valid in the wake of the decline in the country’s economic growth which between 2016 and 2018 averaged 3.5 percent per year compared to 7.4 percent between 2004 and 2014.
“According to the World Bank, Zambia has one of the highest inequality gaps in the world such that the economic growth has characteristically benefitted a small segment of the urban population,” Mr. Mwaipopo said.
Mr. Mwaipopo noted that Rural communities remain largely marginalized, bearing the brunt of the unemployment rate currently at 7,15 percent and susceptible to promises from unqualified investors, issues which must be addressed.
He said that whilst CTPD maintains its stance against mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park, all stakeholders, and interested parties should continue to engage in dialogue and reach a mutually beneficial consensus.
“CTPD concurs that whilst tourism should be the primary economic driver in relation to the Lower Zambezi and other national parks, efforts should be made by the government to ensure that the industry is driven by Zambians and in so doing guarantee a trickledown effect to the local communities,” He added.
Mr. Mwaipopo also observed that the National parks in Zambia are spotted with secluded luxury camps managed by foreign multinationals and private individuals.
“The luxury resorts and camps cost upwards of USD 500 a night on average, making the facilities largely inaccessible to the majority of Zambians and hindering local tourism. This is itself an impediment to the growth of the industry and a loss of revenue and potential employment creation”, he noted.
Mr. Mwaipopo strongly urges the government to firstly continue engaging with traditional authorities and develop effective strategies that strike a balance between sound investment and opportunities for rural communities.
“In addition, there is a need (through consultation and dialogue) to develop interventions aimed at increasing local participation in the tourism sector”, he said.
Good statement. The tourism in that area doesn’t benefit the locals. The chiefs, who sit with the locals, prefer mining which would benefit a larger portion of people there. But the environmental hazard is also a reality. A stricter environmental control on this particular mine perhaps?? Like Mwaipopo has put it, consultations and dialogue amongst all affected and a common consensus is key.
We don’t need that mine, I wish these PF charlatans can comprehend that and listen to the people. Mining has only brought misery to us. Those people will just swipe all your minerals, leave with huge profits while leaving you with desolate land you cannot do anything with later on. So far the damage outweighs the benefits, let them go prospect some other places either than a game park.
We want mining but not in the game park.
No mining
These chiefs are only thinking of themselves and not their people! Let’s just say for argument sake that the mine operationalized and run it’s full life of mine (LOM) and finally closed. What next? Tourism would be dead in that area! The chiefs making too much noise now would be dead also. Agriculture would be dead because of pollution. Technically speaking, the Lower Zambezi would be a wasteland and Ghost town! The benefits from mining would be as temporal as the temporary effect of DOPE and then reality would set in! The poverty we are talking about now would be nothing compared to that after mining is over! Moreover, that Copper will benefit the mine owners 80% or more compared to the tax, Loyalties and CSR anticipated to our country! Why not concentrate on developing the Mwinilunga…
Why not concentrate on developing the Mwinilunga Gold Mine and increase our Gold reserves to help stabilize our Kwacha? Why can’t we increase employment in Lower Zambezi through Tourism and Agriculture as more sustainable development vehicles? Greed should not be allowed to overpower common sense!
Those Luangwa chiefs must first of all visit Chief Nkana’s palace, and his subjects, to see for themselves whether or not mining benefits chiefdoms and subjects. Chief Nkana has hosted several mines, including those that extract precious minerals like emeralds for more than woo years. But the poverty of Chief Nkana and his subjects is so distressing. Luangwa chiefs shoild not live in fantacy. Mining will not benefit them in any way. Seeing is believing. Tourism has benefited Senior Chief Mukuni. The same formula could be used on tourism in Luangwa.