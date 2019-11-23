Prince Ndoyi has called on stakeholders and the public at large to critically interrogate the principle behind the appointment of Simon Miti to two government positions as Secretary to Cabinet while working at STATE HOUSE.

The young politician has come to the defence of President LUNGU’s decision to appoint Simon Miti to two senior government portiflolios, whereas he has described the decision as a killing two birds with one stone.

Ndoyi who commended the News Diggers editorial team for being fearless and a voice of reason, observed that the issue regarding Dr Miti’s appointment raises eyebrows on face value but that it is one that benefits both the Presidency and Cabinet.

He said before the two positions were separated it used to be one which he said only goes to straighten the argument that the current scenario is better than appointment of two different individuals.

“The News Diggers Editorial was insightful and thought provoking and it’s good to question some of these decisions especially that these are senior positions in governmeht. However, the principle issue is whether there is any oversight or breach of the Constitution in doing so? Is there any incompliance to rules within the civil service regulations for one to hold two positions that are appointive in nature? The answer is a BIG NO.

“As a matter of fact, the two roles used to be one back in the days until they were separated. If we listened attentively, President Lungu when swearing Dr Simon Miti at State House he made it categorical that he will be working from State House more often. That meant to signify that he holds the view that one person who works in his office daily best understands his position on matters and his vision overall would best serve as head of the civil service that merely implements his vision.

“This current scenario works better because the Secretary to Cabinet is yet the same person whose the Presidency’s Principal Secretary meaning there won’t be two versions of one story.”

He noted that there is need to narrow the gap with bureaucracy and that having Dr Miti doubling on two positions helps the civil service and the presidency work hand-in-hand.

“This way the civil service and Presidency now work hand in hand. He is more at an advantage to advise appropriately because he well understands the position of the President on matters as well as the position on the ground in terms of the public service. You will be killing two birds with one stone. We must narrow the gap or bridge the gap with bereaucracy. It all depends with the thinking of the Presidency with what works well. It’s his prerogative, other Presidents in future may see it differently and may apply different wisdom but I agree totally with the wisdom behind maintaining Dr Miti in these two responsibilities.”

Ndoyi further noted that it is not the first time an appointed government official has held two positions citing Gorge Kunda who worked as Vice President of the Republic as well as Justice Minister in the MMD government among others.

He said the position of Secretary to Cabinet has more than 6 positions who are equivalent to deputies hence the question of efficiency does not arise.

“Also note that this is not the only position and scenario where one office bearer has two functions including one function junior to the other, remember the late George Kundu SC among others. He was Vice President and Minister of Justice.

“Secretary to the cabinet has more than one deputy in fact his job’s functions are equally devolved into several other roles that are at level of his deputy. The Secretary to the Cabinet basically has over 6 individuals to the equivalent of his deputies that have his devolved and separate functions to play.”

