Napsa Stars moved within four points of leaders Zesco United after the champions 100 percent start was halted by Green Eagles.

Zesco’s nine match winning start to the season came to an end today when Green Eagles held them to a 0-0 home draw.

The highlight of the game pitted Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi who is Zambia trainer against his Chipolopolo technical advisor George Lwandamina who is Zesco coach.

Zesco stay top on 28 points but see their lead cut from seven to four points.

This after Napsa beat Zanaco 3-2 in their Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium.

This game see-sawed well into the 90th minute when Doisy Soko scored his debut goal for Napsa in the 5th minute before Moussa Souleymanou equalized in the 27th minute.

Collins Sikombe put Napsa 2-1 into the break on the stroke of half-time but Roger Kola restored parity in the 6 3rd minute.

But Luka Banda had the final say in the matter with the winner for Napsa in the 81st minute.

Napsa have 24 points while Zesco edged forward slightly on 28 points.

But Napsa are not comfortable in second with Red Arrows within a whispering shout at number three on 23 points.

Arrows hand the fortune of a Jeff Chanda own-goal to thank for after beating townmates Nkwazi 1-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows are third on 23 points while Eagles are sixth on 15 points after the draw with Zesco.

Nkana are fourth on 20 points after eleven rounds played.

