Despite his goal scoring exploits propelling Zambia to the 2019 U23 AFCON tournament in Egypt, striker Fashion Sakala has shockingly not made the preliminary shortlist for the 2019 CAF Youth Player award.

Fashion was a joint top scorer in the quaifiers with four goals that helped a then unbeaten Zambia to reach their second successive U23 AFCON tournament but where they again fell in the group stage like in 2015.

But his compatriots and U23 teammates Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka, who won the 2017 accolade, have made this year’s shortlist.

Zambia has two other nominations in the other category shortlists with Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape nominated for a second year running for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year Award.

Mwape’s team too is on the preliminary short list for Africa best women’s team for a second successive season.

However, there is no Grace Chanda who is tied at the top on six goals in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers with Tabitha Chawinga of Malawi who has made the cut.

Chanda has the opportunity to finish as top scorer in the Africa Zone Olympic qualifiers in the fifth and final round against Cameroon this January to decide the automatic ticket to Japan while Chawinga bowed out in the second round in August when Malawi were eliminated by Kenya.

PRELIMINARY AWARDS NOMINEES LIST

WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Cameroon

Cote d’Ivoire

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Algeria

Madagascar

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

YOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Amadou Haidara (Mali & RB Leipzig)

Amadou Sagna (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Enock Mwepu (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal & Watford)

Krepin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Moussa Ndiaye (Senegal & Excellence Foot)

Musa Barrow (Gambia & Atalanta)

Osvaldo Pedro Capemba ‘Capita’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Sekou Koita (Mali & Red Bull Salzburg)

Steve Regis Mvoue (Cameroon & AS Azur Star)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Zito Luvumbo (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Côte d’Ivoire)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

David Ouma (Kenya)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Christian Gross (Switzerland – Zamalek)

Corentin Martins (France – Mauritania)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Faouzi Benzarti (Tunisia – Wydad Athletic Club)

Gernot Rohr (Germany – Nigeria)

Moine Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

Mounir Jaouani (Morocco – Berkane FC)

Nicolas Dupuis (France – Madagascar)

Pitso Mosimane (South Africa – Mamelodi Sundowns)

AFRICAN INTERCLUBS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda & Simba)

Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia & Zamalek)

Fousseny Coulibaly (Cote d’Ivoire & Esperance)

Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)

Herenilson (Angola & Petro de Luanda)

Ismail El Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Jean Marc Makusu (DR Congo & AS VITA)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain)

Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt & Zamalek)

Meddie Kagere (Rwanda & Simba)

Meschack Elia (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Themba Zwane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Tresor Mputu (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Walid El Karti (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

WOMEN’S AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )

Ange N’Guessan (Côte d’Ivoire & Tenerife)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)

Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)

Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)

MEN’S AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

Mahmoud Hassan”Trezeguet” (Egypt & Aston Villa)

Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Nicolas Pepe (Côte d’Ivoire & Arsenal)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Wilfried Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire & Crystal Palace)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

