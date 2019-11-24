A joint operation by Lusaka City Council (LCC) Legal Services Committee, Health Committee, and Zambia Police, on Friday night, closed 33 bars for operating outside the law.

The team conducted a night operation in selected parts of Munali, Kabwata, Mandevu and Matero Constituencies.

Public Relations Manager George Sichimba

Confirmed this to Smart Eagles that a joint night operation was undertaken to check on compliance with the laws and regulations relating to liquor trade in the city.

Mr Sichimba said the operation started at 22:30 hours last night and ended at 02:30 hours this morning.

He said the affected bars were found operating outside stipulated hours contrary to the Liquor Licensing (Permitted Hours) Regulations of 2012, for noise pollution and admitting underage patrons.

Mr Sichimba said the law stipulates that bars and bottle stores (retail liquor) must open at 10:00 hours and close at 22:00 hours.

He said the only exempted establishments are night clubs, hotels, lodges, Guesthouses, Restaurants, boarding houses, camps and camp sites which can sell liquor at any time to clients who are lodging with them and people that are buying food with regards to restaurants.

He expressed Sadness that some establishments dealing in liquor are not operating within the law hence the operation to check on compliance levels.

He said during the operation, seven people were apprehended, out which three were apprehended for selling liquor without a licence, two for obstruction of officers from carrying out official duties and two for suspected underage.

He added that the apprehended suspects were handed over to Chelstone Police Station for further action.

And Committee Chairperson, George Daka warned that people operating liquor establishments should always abide by the law to avoid inconveniences.

He said the local authority will not relent in its quest to bring sanity in the city.

Councillor Daka observed that with the coming of the festive season liquor traders usually disregard the law and the expense of making more money while consumers also became excited.

He said the season situation usually comes with so many complaints from residents affected by nuisances such as noise pollution and underage patronage.

“We are aware of the fact that some liquor traders tend to engage in illegal activities during this period but we will check them out,” he warned.

Councillor Daka also reminded patrons that it is their responsibility to make sure that they only patronise bars and night clubs that are licenced to avoid being inconvenienced.

Other members of the joint committee were Councillors Longa Chiboboka, Moses Bwalya, Patrick Mwansa, Chilando Chitangala, Sylvester Mulenga and Tasila Lungu.

Others were Councillors Ruth Phiri, Douglas Tembo, Adrian Banda, Francis Bwalya, Makungu and Jonas Phiri.

