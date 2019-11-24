Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has accused some key agro suppliers of sabotaging government by refusing to supply inputs to agro-dealers in the province.

Speaking after he held a meeting with agro-dealers based in the Province at the District Administration offices in Chongwe, Mr Lusambo said the agro suppliers should resume the supply of inputs to the dealers now that the rains are here.

He said it is unacceptable that some agro suppliers are holding on to the inputs on the basis that the government has not cleared the arrears owed to them.

Mr. Lusambo said Government has a good credit history and that there is no way that the government could default on its obligations.

He said Government is committed to promoting agriculture and will pay for the inputs despite the delays.

Mr. Lusambo said that the government’s desire was to see every farmer accessing farming inputs on time.

He said, that would help ensure the planting was done early thereby assuring better crop yields.

Mr Lusambi who later visited agro-dealers in their shops convinced them to resume the distribution of inputs

Mr Lusambo discovered that only one dealer, Export Trading Group (ETG) was giving out the inputs to farmers

He, however, sympathised with farmers who were spending nights at the only agro dealer to obtain their inputs.

Mr. Lusambo advised the agro dealer to continue giving out the commodity as the government would pay its dues.

Mr. Lusambo was, however, informed that, Export Trading Group had decided to give the inputs in batches of 250 packs.

“We have been instructed to only give 250 packs at a time and wait for advice from our head office before we proceed, ” the ETG Chongwe depot manager, Ms. Valery Mombe said.

