Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathy has described Saturdays 3-2 Lusaka derby home win over Zanaco as important.

Napsa’s victory over the seven-time champions at Woodlands Stadium sees them stay second and cut the gap with leaders and defending champions Zesco United from seven to four points after eleven rounds of matches played.

“I think this was a very good fight, Zanaco is a big team and I think we needed this game to prove to ourselves that we are on the right direction.

It was an important game and very important result ,” Fathy said.

The result saw Napsa, who have just one league defeat this season, still unbeaten at home since the beginning of the 2019 /2020 campaign.

“We have to maintain winning at home we need to keep our position in the league, ” Fathy said.

“We will try and win our games, God knows what will happen in May because we are still in November.”

