Dear Editor,

“I lost my nephew in October this year, he was 5 years old . The way UTH Cancer Ward treated our case as well as the things we saw and experienced there has shaken my faith in God because in the end I believe its God who had the final say.

Everything was so slow from diagnosis to blood transfusions, medication, such deplorable and inhumane service . I witnessed a kid who moaned and groaned in pain for 2 whole weeks day and night before succumbing to death. Our patient who happens to be a twin was in stage 4 cancer. There was no morphine available for pain relief and it took them weeks to prepare his chemo. I don’t even know why they bothered because it only made his suffering far much worse. He died screaming.

There is so much death at the Cancer hospital at UTH, I don’t even understand what purpose it serves. Apparently there’s only one Oncologist to attend to hundreds of patients and most of them don’t stand a chance of survival.

I am still trying to get over the pain I experienced. It wasn’t just about our boy but every single patient and bedside carer who go through hell waiting even years to receive treatment and hope. I haven’t seen anyone who had survived the Acute Bay. Counseling sounds like a joke. The blood bank is full of anarchy and there’s a bunch of frustrated staff.

We got so much more love and support from other patients and their families. They were there for us and helped us out of the hospital at 23hrs when we finally had to leave. They just don’t prepare you for the progression of the disease and how bad its going to get. No child should die screaming in pain. The Ministry of Health in Zambia is a joke. All they care about is clean sheets and scrubbing floors.”

[Read 65 times, 65 reads today]