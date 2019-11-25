Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has with immediate effect dissolved the Board of Directors for the Zambian Information and Communications Technology Authority.

The Minister has also dissolved the Board of Directors at ZAMPOST.

Mr Kafwaya said the disolution of the Board at ZICTA is in accordance with section 4 part 1 of the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority Act No. 15 of 2009 and the powers vested in him.

He said the dissolution of the Board at Zampost is in accordance with the first schedule (section 3) of the Postal Services Act.

