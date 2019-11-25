Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has with immediate effect dissolved the Board of Directors for the Zambian Information and Communications Technology Authority.
The Minister has also dissolved the Board of Directors at ZAMPOST.
Mr Kafwaya said the disolution of the Board at ZICTA is in accordance with section 4 part 1 of the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority Act No. 15 of 2009 and the powers vested in him.
He said the dissolution of the Board at Zampost is in accordance with the first schedule (section 3) of the Postal Services Act.
Zampost and ZICTA being spit and urited on by even such an MP as Kafwaya?? I didn’t even know that Mutoto Kafwaya is a minister. But Zambia naipwa… Kafwaya ni minister?? No wonder…..
What is wrong with him ?
I don’t believe in such decisions. The board should hv a fixed term and left to get on with it without interruption. Dissolution suggests that the board members hv misconducted themselves and the Minister has to intervene to restore order. But then things like that are for normal countries.
I thought UPND, the terrorist H-organisation has been dissolved. That could have been great news.