By Lubinda Haabazoka

For a country to develop, we need to unite towards a common goal. Our enemy is multinational capital that manipulates our economic growth and steals our mineral resources. We blame one another for a poor economy forgetting the lack of forex is a result of multinational capital’s unwillingness to bring it back to Zambia.

We have been conditioned to fight one another. Country credit ratings are manipulated by people we think mean well for us but that’s not the case. Unknowingly they influence our politics but we are too blind to see that because the battle is between tribes, political parties and other different formations. In fact we even go to them for funding.

One thing South Africans or Batswanas are better than us for is that they understand their national identity.

I have been repeatedly saying that Bloomberg, financial times, African confidential, rating agencies and other influencers of investor behavior can be manipulated to punish or support a country.

Zambia at the moment is at a stage of being punished for its relationship with the dragon. Zambia at the moment is being punished for its strong stance on illicit financial flows in the mining sector. We have for long underestimated the strength of the mining company monopoly capital. This capital has the potential of influencing regime change by scaling down mining activities citing tax or any other factors. The mining sector can also influence rating agencies and major tabloids to be in the negative about a particular country so as to reduce the economic fortunes of that country.

Forget what we have borrowed for infrastructure development. That’s peanuts compared to what we are losing out through illicit financial flows.

We were advised by the IMF and world bank to get a credit rating in order to access money from the international capital markets. We got that and issued three Eurobonds for which these institutions commended us. So why are they blaming us for that debt today? The Eurobonds were advised on us to trap us and make us dance a certain tune. Eurobonds cannot be renegotiated. One company even proposes to buy out government’s 20% stake in a certain company for $750m to repay the Eurobond due in 2022. What a bloody coincidence!

Despite the fact that we meet our Eurobond payments these fake rating agencies continue downgrading us. Companies continue to externalize what they can to squeeze us of foreign exchange and liquidity. That is what we pay for privatizing our strategic sector. We were insane to sell off assets in a sector that provides 80% of forex to Zambia. We were literally surrendering the value of the Zambian kwacha to monopoly capital. Who told us to privatize? The IMF under SAPs. Despite copper prices being high we can’t give a command to increase mine output to enhance forex because we don’t own mines!!!!

We should never make this mistake in the future. We need to create wealth. We need to enhance Zambian participation in the economy. IDC and Zccm IH should scale up their presence in major companies.

We need economic freedom!!!!

Russia was paying money to the three rating agencies. When the west put sanctions and some Russian banks were cut off visa, Russia also cut ties with foreign companies including these rating agencies. But these rating agencies continued rating Russia but now in the negative because Russia was no longer paying money and also to kill off Russia completely. The Bear, however, is still alive because the bear owns its own economy!!!!

So now we are contemplating ongoing on an IMF package. Once that happens, we will have little control over our monetary and fiscal policies. Is that not what they intended in the first place?

Just read this and from now onwards never trust Moody’s ratings.

The credit rating agency Moody’s has agreed to pay nearly $864m to settle with US federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the department of justice said on Friday.

Moody’s reached the deal with the justice department, 21 states and the District of Columbia, resolving allegations that the firm contributed to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, the department said in a statement.

The Big Short: is the next financial crisis on its way?

“Moody’s failed to adhere to its own credit-rating standards and fell short on its pledge of transparency in the run-up to the ‘great recession’,” principal deputy associate attorney general Bill Baer said in the statement.

The Author is Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) President

