Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has expressed confidence that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) will return power in 2021 due to the massive development which has been done in all parts of the country.

Hon Kafwaya said the PF has also demonstrated that it is a democratic party apart from other factors that make it a viable party to remain in power.

Speaking Sunday evening when he featured on Pan African Radio’s News Feedback Programme, Hon Kafwaya bemoaned the politics surrounding certain developmental priorities.

“PF has not failed to support Zambians on things that matter to them. That’s why in PF we have structured a leadership which promotes continuity as it is a party to trust,” Hon Kafwaya said.

Hon Kafwaya, who is also Transport and Communications Minister, said the PF’s developmental objectives are not just hearsays but is documented in the party manifesto.

He castigated the UPNF for lacking internal democracy citing their alleged ferrying of carders to attend their recent Copperbelt rally adding that faking rallies does not guarantee election victory.

He said the PF has the mandate to deliver development to all parts of the country regardless of the region hence the need to trust the developmental system which does not discriminate or chooses who to deliver development to.

He maintained that the PF is not panicking about winning the 2021 elections because it has delivered development to the people of Zambian.

