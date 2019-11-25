President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day working visit.
Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Abu Dhabi, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji said this is the first high level interaction at Head of State level between Zambia and the United Arab Emirates.
Mr. Malanji said Zambia stands to benefit immensely from the UAE since it is a fast-moving economy.
He said during the visit, President Lungu will meet investors from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and UAE Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Malanji notes that the Head of State will also meet investors in renewable energy as the country looks for a permanent solution to the energy deficit and its over reliance on hydro power generation.
The Foreign Affairs Minister also said President Lungu will also meet investors who have expressed interest in investing in key sectors of Zambia’s economy.
How much is fuel today? How much is meali meal today? Has load shedding Finisised? Busy travelling . Have u got a office?
So what propertys are you going to buy for urself? Can anyone ask him about the economy? Hired a private jet for shopping. Fix the economy please please.
Travel safely your excellency.I wish government could be able to show the public the fruits of these trips by saying “look at that massive development in Mufumbwe which has created hundreds of jobs, it is a as result of that trip we undertook to China”. “Look at that processing plant, it is the result of a trip to Turkey” then no one would be condemning these trips. So from this trip the President is undertaking to Abu Dhabi he should be able to show us the fruits before or in 2021
When is Lungu expected in Zambia for a short stopover on his way to the next foreign visit?