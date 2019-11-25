President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day working visit, to discuss a host of issues of mutual interest.

Speaking in an interview in Abu Dhabi, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji said this is the first high level interaction at Head of State level between Zambia and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr. Malanji said Zambia stands to benefit immensely from the UAE since it is a fast-moving economy. He said during the visit, President Lungu will meet investors from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and UAE Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Malanji notes that the Head of State will also meet investors in renewable energy as the country looks for a permanent solution to the energy deficit and its over reliance on hydro power generation. The Foreign Affairs Minister also said President Lungu will also meet investors who have expressed interest in investing in key sectors of Zambia’s economy.

