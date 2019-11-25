The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed reports by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) that the party’s weekend rally in Kitwe was full of cadres that had been transported from other regions.

In a statement released to the media, UPND said that the Race Course UPND Rally was 99.9% attended by what the party called the gallant supporters, members and ordinary residents of Kitwe, some of whom walked long distances in a heavy downpour to register their resounding rejection of the PF, Mr Edgar Lungu, Madam Inonge Wina and all PF thugs and criminals still remaining in their Party.

THERE ARE NO STRANDED UPND SUPPORTERS IN KITWE

After a phenomenal and historical UPND rally in pouring rain, addressed by President Hakainde Hichilema at Race Course in Kitwe last week, we are not at all surprised by the green-eyed and jaundiced envy of our outgoing counterparts the PF Party and their ever-dwindling supporters on their former Copperbelt stronghold.

We would not have found it desirable to comment on their hallucinations, had it not been for the fact that their Vice President Inonge Wina has joined the fray.

The only known people from outside Kitwe were the entourage of the incoming President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

So the allegations by the PF and Madam Inonge Wina that there are still UPND supporters who remained in Kitwe and that they may bring cholera epidemic, are not only redundant and superfluous, but a figment of their wildest imaginations and is also down right disrespectful and disgraceful to Kitwe, and Copperbelt residents.

Let Madam Inonge Wina and her party, deal with the 48 phantom houses that germinated from the ground like mushroom and let them own up that the ghost workers that have cost tax payers US$800m on the civil service payroll who they can’t deliberately identify, are their own political cadres who they are rewarding for perpetrating violence and carrying out murders on political opponents around the country.

We wish to encourage our citizens that Hope and Help (HH) is here and therefore let them not give in to the bullying tactics and the lies of the Paya Farmer (PF). In 2021, it’s Lopola and Punkamo! PF Kuya bebele!

Elisha Matambo

UPND Provincial Chairman

Copperbelt Province

