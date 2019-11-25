A Bilateral meeting between the governments of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the Mwenda – Kasomeno toll road and Luapula Bridge project has been called in Lubumbashi.

GED Africa and its equity partner Dunna Asphalt, the developers of the project have organised the meeting.

GED Africa and Dunna Asphalt are developing the project under the Public Private Partnership -PPP.

ZANIS reports that according to GED Africa Country Representative for Zambia Marcus Ascot, the meeting in Lubumbashi will culminate into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding -MoU- between the two countries.

Mr. Marcus explains that technical teams from the two countries have already arrived in Lubumbashi to study the terms of the MoU.

He says the project will be the biggest under the PPP for both Zambia and DRC.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to DRC, Friday Nyambe has confirmed that Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and his Congolese counterpart are expected to sign the MoU on behalf of their countries on Tuesday this week.

Mr. Nyambe says Mr. Mwale who is leading a delegation from his Ministry and the Road Development Agency -RDA- is scheduled to arrive in Lubumbashi today.

Mr. Nyambe has since commended President Edgar Lungu and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi for showing political will on the implementation of the project after almost 10 years.

And Zambia’s Consul General to Lubumbashi Felix Siame disclosed that the Mwenda – Kasomeno toll road project is one of the main issues being discussed at the ongoing Regional Joint Permanent Commission in Lubumbashi.

