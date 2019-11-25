The Patriots for Economic Progress is concerned that despite the alleged importation of 300 Megawatts of electricity from Eskom by Government, there is no reduction in load-shedding across the country.

Party President Sean Tembo has wondered whether the 300 Megawatts of power was indeed imported at all.

Mr Tembo said he is aware that according to ZESCO, Zambia had a power deficit of 872 Megawatts at peak hour before the alleged importation of 300 Megawatts from Eskom.

“Therefore, if you have a deficit of 872 MW causing 18 hours of load-shedding per day, then an importation of 300 MW is supposed to reduce load-shedding by more than 6 hours per day. It is evident to all of us that we are not seeing that reduction of 6 hours in load-shedding or indeed any significant reduction at all”, he added.

Mr Tembo has challenged Government to show proof that the $27 million was paid to ESKOM and that the 300 Megawatts of electricity is indeed currently being imported into this country, as well as an account of how this imported electricity is being distributed.

He said without a proper and sound explanation by Government, the citizens of Zambia will be entitled to conclude that the 300 Megawatts of electricity was never imported at all and that the $27 million ended up in some Government officials’ off-shore personal bank accounts.

