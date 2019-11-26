CNN compiled a list of Africa’s biggest music stars. The list includes the likes of Burna Boy , Sho Madjozi , Mr Eazi among others. Zambia’s very own Slap Dee made the list! Writing about him the article read: “Mwila Musonda, aka Slapdee, is a Zambian hip rapper who uses his record label to raise donations for local orphanages and children’s hospitals.” ( See full article HERE) .

1. Burna Boy (Nigeria)

2. Angelique Kidjo (Benin)

3. Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

4. Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

5. Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

6. Wizkid (Nigeria)

7. Mr.Eazi (Nigeria)

8. Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

9. Busiswa Gqulu (South Africa)

10. Slap Dee (Zambia)

