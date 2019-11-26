The Zambia-Democratic Republic of Congo Regional Joint Permanent Commission (RJPC) has closed in Lubumbashi with emphasis on combating cross-border crime in all its forms.

ZANIS reports that the fight against cross-border crime is one of the 24 resolutions contained in a joint communique issued and signed by both countries at the official closing ceremony of the 13th session of the RJPC.

Both Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have since called for intensified joint operations by promoting the exchange of vital information with a view to eradicating crime.

In the communique, smuggling, drug and human trafficking, theft of motor vehicles and illegal migration have been cited as being permanent threats to the security of the two countries.

The two countries reiterated the recommendation for the extension of operating hours at Kasumbalesa, Mokambo and Chembe border posts from 06:00 hours to 20:00 hours daily.

Meanwhile, the commission has called for the creation of the Luapula River Authority (LRA) which has been suggested to be a vehicle for the management of the shared water resource.

It added that works on the Luapula River hydro-potential should be expedited in the wake of energy challenges which both Zambia and DRC are facing.

Zambia’s Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe and DRC’s Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Katwe signed the joint communique on behalf their countries.

