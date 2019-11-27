Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that the executive is determined to ensure that the judgment of the Constitutional Court on Ministers who remained in office is implemented once the Deputy Registrar of the constitutional Court concludes assessment to establish how much should be paid.
Mr. Lubinda said that after the assessment the debt collection department under the Justice Ministry will execute the order to recover the monies.
Mr Lubinda said that he could however not state how long the assessment will take because that is up to the Constitutional court.
And Mr. Lubinda stressed that there was no breach of the law at the time the Ministers stayed in office saying the law might have been interpreted differently.
This was in response to Katombola Member of Parliament Derrick Livune who wanted to know if President Edgar Lungu broke the law by allowing the Ministers to continue serving after parliament was dissolved.
Mr. Lubinda explained that the statement was only taken to Parliament now because this is when the matter was concluded by the constitutional court.
He said this in response to Senga Hill Member of Parliament Kapembwa Simbao who wanted to know why it has taken so long for the statement to be taken to parliament.
Mr. Lubinda said his duty was not to interpret the Constitutional Court judgment on the matter.
This was in response to nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda who wanted to know whether decisions made by the cited ministers, such as debt contraction and other key decisions would also be nullified.
The Constitutional Court has ordered the ministers to pay back emoluments paid to them when the National Assembly was dissolved in 2016.
Some dirty Gimmick here! I doubt it. This will never happen. There are two contradicting statements here. One is that it was not illegal for them to stay in office at the time and the other is that Ministers shall pay. Same mouth.
We are being taken for a ride! What wrong have we done sure to deserve all this??????
Disaster!!!
@RudeMonk
I agree and i quot “Praise and curses come from the same mouth. … the tongue we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in God’s likeness. My brethren, these things ought not so to be. James 3:9-10”. Its a situation where after realizing that you’ve been milking a dead cow, then you come up with the lamest of excuses
Goven Lubinda is the same chap who was saying he wasnt going to pay back. Now today he is saying the opposite without even a hint of remorse. But anyway, its good that you are feeling the heat. People are disgusted with your lack of respect for the rule of law.
Even though we equally see your little ruse. It is not the duty of the court to do the assessment. You are trying to find a way out by turning thing back on the court. Don’t think you are clever. It will catch up with you.
The fu who lies incessantly; how does the entire minister fail to understand what “emoluments” mean?
These good for nothing chaps are playing the game of chicken and really don’t want to pay 🙁
Thieving mother f*ckers!!!!!
Hahaha this chap said he would never pay that money back. Is he speaking in relation to the other ministers except him ? Maybe he is the special one like Mourinho?