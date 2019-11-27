Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said that the executive is determined to ensure that the judgment of the Constitutional Court on Ministers who remained in office is implemented once the Deputy Registrar of the constitutional Court concludes assessment to establish how much should be paid.

Mr. Lubinda said that after the assessment the debt collection department under the Justice Ministry will execute the order to recover the monies.

Mr Lubinda said that he could however not state how long the assessment will take because that is up to the Constitutional court.

And Mr. Lubinda stressed that there was no breach of the law at the time the Ministers stayed in office saying the law might have been interpreted differently.

This was in response to Katombola Member of Parliament Derrick Livune who wanted to know if President Edgar Lungu broke the law by allowing the Ministers to continue serving after parliament was dissolved.

Mr. Lubinda explained that the statement was only taken to Parliament now because this is when the matter was concluded by the constitutional court.

He said this in response to Senga Hill Member of Parliament Kapembwa Simbao who wanted to know why it has taken so long for the statement to be taken to parliament.

Mr. Lubinda said his duty was not to interpret the Constitutional Court judgment on the matter.

This was in response to nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda who wanted to know whether decisions made by the cited ministers, such as debt contraction and other key decisions would also be nullified.

The Constitutional Court has ordered the ministers to pay back emoluments paid to them when the National Assembly was dissolved in 2016.

