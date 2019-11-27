Power Dynamos have hired Perry Mutapa as coach after firing Guston Mutobo on Monday.

Mutapa, who resigned as Forest Rangers coach on Monday, was introduced to the team at Arthur Davies Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

“Having gone through a rough patch in these past months, these changes are intended to put the club in good stead to stabilise the team and restore Power’s winning ways,” Power chairman Bbenkele Haachitwe said.

He is the third coach Power are engaging this year.

Mutapa with his assistant Masautso Tembo joins the Power coaching bench that already has Ronald Mukosha, George Chilufya and Yusuf Lumu.

Powers are 13th in the Super Division with 11 points from 10 matches played.

Mutapa’s first match in charge is against Lumwana Radiants away in the North Western Province.

