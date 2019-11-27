Food and Agriculture Organization Country Representative George Okech says the prevailing hunger situation in the country does not warrant the government to declare a national disaster.

Speaking during the Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute breakfast meeting today, Mr. Okech said this is because all the indicators that FAO considers when declaring hunger as a crisis were in the positives.

He said if indeed Zambia was in a food crisis the Food Agriculture Organization would have been the first to call on the government of Zambia to declare so.

Mr. Okech said the Zambian government has shown commitment and capacity to provide food to the needy areas across the country with the help of cooperating partners.

He said from the Food Agriculture Organization’s perspective Zambia has enough capacity to control the food situation even before mid -next year.

Meanwhile IAPRI Executive Director Chance Kabaghe said there is need for government and cooperating partners to begin finding long lasting solution to the food situation in the country.

Mr. Kabaghe said with the continued good rainfall pattern being recorded in the northern parts of the country, there is need for government to concentrate agricultural energies to these areas so that they can produce for the need of all parts of the country

Meanwhile Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Assistant Director Disaster Risk Management Lenganji Sikaona said the DMMU has enough food to supply all the affected areas.

Mr. Sikaona said the only challenge the unit is facing is how to transport the food stuff to affected areas due to impassable terrains.

