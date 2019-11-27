The Kasomeno – Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge project will finally be taking off after the governments of the Republic of Zambia and The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the project.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale who signed on behalf of Zambia noted the social-economic benefits that the project will offer to both Zambia and DRC.

He cited the creation of direct and indirect jobs, decongestion of Kasumbalesa Border Post, direct revenue for the two countries, enhanced border security and improved trade.

He said the project which was a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will be done on the build – operate and hand over to the two governments.

He said the project was the only in Africa combining a one-stop border facility road, bridge, airstrip and tolling facilities at the same time.

Mr. Mwale heaped praise on the Heads of State for the two nations for showing political will in the implementation of the project.

Mr. Mwale also saluted technical officials and the concessioner GED Africa for working tirelessly to actualize the signing ceremony.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa said the Kasomeno Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge project was a game-changer.

Mr. Chilangwa expressed happiness and described the signing ceremony as a huge breakthrough following an almost 10-year wait.

Mr. Chilangwa also noted that the investment by GED Africa and Dunna Aszfalt in the project which was both European countries was a sign that Europe had faith in the economies of both Zambia and DRC.

The DRC Vice Premier and Minister of Infrastructure Sunzhel Ngoopos led the Congolese delegation at the signing ceremony.

Mr. Sunzhel signed on behalf of his country while GED Africa Chief Executive Officer Rene Hutton – Mills signed on behalf of his company.

The Road Development Agency and it’s Congolese Equivalent also signed the MoU.

