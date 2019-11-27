Zambia’s youth leader and entrepreneur Mwala Mooto, has encouraged young people in Africa to pursue entrepreneurial and vocational opportunities beyond seeking employment.

Speaking at the African Union Youth Summit, Mr. Mooto encouraged young people to exploit the opportunities that are available within Africa than seeking the elusive green pasture elsewhere in the World.

He gave himself as an example stating that he abandoned a lucrative career in Accounting and Audit, to pursue farming as a business.

Mr. Mooto said he has since raised $50,000 for his agribusiness project from funding institutions available in Africa.

He urged young people to spend their energies in pursuing the available opportunities.

Mr. Mooto said it was sad that young people were leaving the continent while the rest of the world was rushing to Africa to exploit its potential.

Mr Mooto is among youths from across Africa that is attending the National and Cross-Regional Youth Dialogue Forum being held at the African Union Commission Head Quarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The Forum is organised by the AU Peace and Security Department to discuss the role of youth in peace mediations accross Africa .

Mwala contributed in a speech on youth involvement on socio-economic development as a peace mediation mechanism in Africa.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

[Read 67 times, 67 reads today]