President Edgar Lungu says the Zambian Government values the warm relations shared between Zambia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1982.

President Lungu also thanked the UAE Government for facilitating the opening of the Zambian Consulate in Dubai.

The Head of State was speaking today when he met the Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

President Lungu informed the Prime Minister on the numerous investment opportunities in Zambia.

However, the President said Zambia is faced with Challenges in the energy sector hence creating opportunities for investment.

And the Prime Minister acknowledged the visit by President Lungu and said that he is aware of the conducive environment for doing business in Zambia.

Later in the afternoon, President Lungu meet the President of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He noted that there is little trade between Dubai and Zambia.

And Chamber Chairperson, Majid Al Ghurair said the organisation is in Ethiopia, Mozambique, Ghana and Kenya and would like to have presence in ZAMBIA.

Last night President LUNGU met the President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, President Lungu said the UAE and Zambia must strive to conclude the negotiations on draft agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and investment protection.

The two leaders further agreed to cooperate in renewable energy with a focus on solar and wind technologies.

The UAE also offered Zambia scholarships in various specialised fields.

The two Leaders also agreed to assign agencies to cooperate and build capacities of Small and Medium Enterprises in Zambia with focus on women and youths.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

