The annual inflation rate in November has increased to 10.8 percent from 10.7 percent from the month of October due to an increase in food prices .

Zambia Statistics Agency, interim statistician General Mulenga Musepa says the inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased to 13.5 percent in November 2019 from 13.3 in October.

Mr Musepa explained that the price increases of foods such as breakfast mealie meal , roller meal , rice local and imported ones including buka and frozen fish.

Mr Musepa was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

He has however announced that Zambia has recorded a trade surplus of One hundred and 46.9 Million kwacha from a trade deficit of 732.3 Million kwacha in Septermber 2019.

Mr Musepa noted that the increase in exports outweighed the imports stating that mainly domestic exports increased by 18point one percent.

He stated that the increase was mainly attributed to export earnings from intermediate goods category.

And the Zambia Statistic Agency says the volume of refined copper exported in October 2019 increased by 33.6 percent from Septermber 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr Musepa has disclosed that the Agency has made tremendous strides in preparations to conduct the 2020 Census exercise is concerned.

He indicated that the agency has already conducted the mapping exercise in Lusaka province and will be rolling out the exercise to nine provinces soon.

