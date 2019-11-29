Following the successful release of his debut album, “Songs of Love, Hope and Deliverance“. Ariel aims to end the year strong by collaborating with German Ragamuffin Chin Chillah.

Having shared stages since 2014 and appreciated each other’s arts, this song is the first official collaboration of the German raggamuffin and the Zambian soul singer. The outcome is an uplifting zouk and reggae flavored summer anthem dedicated to all the special people who made us who we are today and who we are yet to become.

Production: Chawana Additional sounds: Daize Post production: Shinko Beats

