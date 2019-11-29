The ruling Patriotic condemned the attacks on Sean Tembo, Leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress.

Party Media Director Sunday Chanda says Mr. Tembo is a stakeholder in the affairs of this country and at 55 years of age, Zambia can and must tolerate divergent views including decisions taken by individuals in pursuit of their democratic participation.

“We all have a duty to guard jealously the democracy we have and commit ourselves to tolerance and the maturity to accept that we will not always agree but even under those circumstances, we must restrain ourselves from becoming personally disagreeable and violent”, he said.

Mr Chanda has called on members of the public with any information regarding Mr. Tembo’s assailants to cooperate with the Zambia Police.

He said the culprits must be brought to justice.

And All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Mson says the barbaric attack on Mr Tembo and his members is uncivilised and people behind it have no further business being in government.

Mr Msoni said no normal-right-thinking human being can do such things to another human being for merely expressing his opinion in a democratic society.

“We think that such criminal behaviour further strengthens the legitimate argument for regime change in Zambia and to bring all the perpetrators of such criminal violence to book”, he said.

Mr Msoni said his party will hold the PF leaders responsible for the criminal conduct of their members.

“Clearly, the perpetrators are sponsored and bankrolled by senior leaders of the PF who take pleasure with glee to see criminals inflicting maximum harm on a defenceless human being and drenched in his own blood. Shame”, he added.

Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo was yeaterday attacked by people he has termed as aggravated robbers along Cairo Road while they were undertaking their 13th peaceful protest against the $42 million fire tender which had full permission from the police.

The incident occured between National Milling and Farmers House where the attackers arrived on the scene in about three Toyota Corollas and were clad in black t-shirts and blue jeans, and a few of them had applied white powder on their faces, ostensibly as a disguise.

Mr Tembo said the attackers were about 12 in number and carried an assortment of weapons ranging from pistols to machetes and assulted PeP members who ran in all directions.

The protest followed the Party’s victory against the Zambia Police Service in the Lusaka High Court where the Court ruled that the Police had violated the Constitution and abused their powers in their previous attempts to stop the fire tender protests.

The Court also awarded the Patriots for Economic Progress a sum of K50,000 in damages plus costs of suit.

