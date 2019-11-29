The UPND says the decision by the 64 former Ministers to seek the Court interpretation on the money they need to pay back for illegally staying in office after the desolution of Parliament in 2016 is abuse of the judicial system.

Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka has wondered why the former Ministers have chosen to go back to court on a matter that is clear and straight forward.

Mr Katuka said the Constitutional Court judgement was clear as it ordered them to pay back the emoluments they received while in office.

He has charged that the move is meant to buy time as the PF are determined not to pay back the money.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda announced that the executive is determined to ensure that the judgement of the Constitutional Court on Ministers who remained in office is implemented once the Deputy Registrar of the constitutional Court concludes assessment to establish how much should be paid.

Mr. Lubinda said after the assessment the debt collection department under the Justice Ministry will execute the order to recover the monies.

He told Parliament that he could however not state how long the assessment will take because that is up to the Constitutional court.

